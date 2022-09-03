KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.0739 on Exchanges

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $198,677.39 and $18.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00792202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835857 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015517 BTC.
KeyFi Profile
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
Buying and Selling KeyFi
