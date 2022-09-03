KickToken (KICK) Achieves Market Cap of $856,444.63

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, KickToken has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $856,444.63 and approximately $163,858.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KickToken

KICK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

