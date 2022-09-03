Kineko Market Cap Hits $91,002.71 (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 578.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a market capitalization of $91,002.71 and $160.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded up 393.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00468058 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00836909 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015582 BTC.
About Kineko
Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.
Kineko Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.