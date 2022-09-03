KingDeFi Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (KRW)

KingDeFi (KRW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, KingDeFi has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One KingDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. KingDeFi has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00781378 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00839371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015516 BTC.

KingDeFi Coin Profile

KingDeFi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KingDeFi

