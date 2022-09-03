KingMoney Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.04 Million (KIM)

KingMoney (KIM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, KingMoney has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One KingMoney coin can currently be bought for $14.81 or 0.00061760 BTC on exchanges. KingMoney has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $14,117.00 worth of KingMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KingMoney Coin Profile

KingMoney’s total supply is 573,946,318 coins and its circulating supply is 205,000 coins. KingMoney’s official Twitter account is @ABkingmoney. KingMoney’s official website is kingmoney.io.

Buying and Selling KingMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “KingMoney is a digital currency developed trying to operate in ease transport of value in a network marketing industry. These activities include the creation of a transferable value in a network as a replacement for the money of goods or commission of work conducted on the network. The system contributes to the development of the network marketing industry among political borders by reducing the bureaucracy of transferring money between countries, organizations, firms, etc. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KingMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KingMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

