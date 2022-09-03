Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 293.0 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPF opened at $60.25 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $122.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

