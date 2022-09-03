Kishu Inu (KISHU) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.76 Million

Kishu Inu (KISHU) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Kishu Inu has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Kishu Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kishu Inu has a total market capitalization of $44.76 million and approximately $456,695.00 worth of Kishu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kishu Inu

Kishu Inu (CRYPTO:KISHU) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2021. The Reddit community for Kishu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu. Kishu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKishu.

Kishu Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu ($KISHU): is building a community-focused decentralized transaction network. KISHU is fully decentralized, and all decisions are made by the community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kishu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kishu Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kishu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

