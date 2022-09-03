KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.41 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00004242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $23.41 million and $773,598.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 27,851,345 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

