Kleros Price Hits $0.0267 on Top Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Kleros has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $16.86 million and approximately $516,786.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008829 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001540 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 632,380,856 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros.

Kleros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.