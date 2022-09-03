Koinos Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $27.46 Million (KOIN)

Koinos (KOIN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Koinos has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Koinos has a total market cap of $27.46 million and $10,138.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Koinos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001437 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Koinos alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00755218 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00838813 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Koinos Profile

Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/Koinos.

Koinos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Koinos blockchain framework is an entirely new blockchain architecture that was built from scratch to serve as the ultimate foundation for the Koinos mainnet. The goal was not to build a blockchain that does everything right away, but to build a blockchain that can rapidly acquire the features it needs, when it needs them, through modular upgradeability. Thanks to modular upgradeability, complex behaviors (like sharding) which are taking years to add to existing blockchains, can be added to Koinos without a hardfork. In other words, the real horizontal scaling solution is modular upgradeability. Koinos developed positive state deltas and state-paging to ensure that the Koinos network can continue to deliver high performance as it grows while ensuring that node operation remains affordable and accessible. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Koinos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Koinos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Koinos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Koinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Koinos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.