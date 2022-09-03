KOK (KOK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.80 Million

KOK (KOK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. KOK has a market capitalization of $37.96 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,781.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00131992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034373 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022244 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.