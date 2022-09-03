Kommunitas (KOM) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Kommunitas (KOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Kommunitas has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $449,867.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kommunitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kommunitas has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kommunitas alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032957 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00042529 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00084524 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Kommunitas Coin Profile

KOM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2021. Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1. Kommunitas’ official website is kommunitas.net.

Kommunitas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kommunitas is a decentralized and tier-less Launchpad. It is a solution for Multi Chain oriented projects, welcoming projects from various blockchains like Polygon, BSC, Ethereum, Avalance, Solana, etc.The community of $KOM will vote and determine which project will be or will not be launched on Kommunitas platform.Telegram | Discord | MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kommunitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kommunitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kommunitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kommunitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kommunitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.