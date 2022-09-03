Kuma Inu 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $75,187.00 (KUMA)

Kuma Inu (KUMA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Kuma Inu has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Kuma Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kuma Inu has a market cap of $2.08 million and $75,187.00 worth of Kuma Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00781326 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00839471 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015564 BTC.
About Kuma Inu
Kuma Inu’s total supply is 500,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,750,167,011,962 coins. The Reddit community for Kuma Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KumaInu. Kuma Inu’s official Twitter account is @KumaInuOfficial.
Buying and Selling Kuma Inu
