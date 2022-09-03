Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10,749.56 and approximately $37.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015433 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex.

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

