La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2022

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPCGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $155.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.39. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Institutional Trading of La Jolla Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65,710 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.