La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $155.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.39. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.24.
Institutional Trading of La Jolla Pharmaceutical
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.