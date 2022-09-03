La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $155.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.39. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Institutional Trading of La Jolla Pharmaceutical

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65,710 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Featured Articles

