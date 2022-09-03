Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 64,093.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.6 %

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

NYSE LH opened at $225.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

