LABS Group Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. LABS Group has a market cap of $1.80 million and $83,609.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00847095 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002379 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00833999 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015586 BTC.
LABS Group Profile
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.
LABS Group Coin Trading
