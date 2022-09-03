Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $320,000 Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $50.49.

