Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $236,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,216,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.