Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,651 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in United Airlines by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 118,710 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

