Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,310,000 after purchasing an additional 943,271 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Moderna by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,229,000 after buying an additional 914,343 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after buying an additional 905,789 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $1,474,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,537,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,162,211.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,835 shares of company stock worth $90,974,017 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $138.57 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $464.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day moving average of $151.94. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.