Lamden (TAU) Price Tops $0.0214 on Exchanges

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $19,538.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

