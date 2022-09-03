Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 25.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $36,719.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,548.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,640.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $36,719.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,245 shares of company stock worth $85,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

