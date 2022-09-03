Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Lands’ End updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.70 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.12 EPS.

Lands’ End Price Performance

LE opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $361.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $31.61.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lands’ End Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 39.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at $296,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 366.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.