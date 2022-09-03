Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Lands’ End updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.70 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.12 EPS.
Lands’ End Price Performance
LE opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $361.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $31.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lands’ End (LE)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.