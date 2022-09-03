LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives $61.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNXSF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($46.94) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($69.39) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($66.33) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of LNXSF opened at $33.40 on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

