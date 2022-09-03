Lattice Token Achieves Market Cap of $13.92 Million (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Lattice Token has a market cap of $13.92 million and approximately $109,535.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00784801 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002421 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00834586 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015553 BTC.
Lattice Token Profile
Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange.
Buying and Selling Lattice Token
