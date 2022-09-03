Lattice Token (LTX) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Lattice Token (LTX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $13.42 million and approximately $139,303.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.01568293 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830857 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015744 BTC.
Lattice Token Coin Profile
Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Lattice Token
