Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$47.00 to C$41.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada traded as low as C$34.05 and last traded at C$34.05, with a volume of 109381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.98.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LB. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. Cormark cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.50.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.58.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2199999 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

