LBRY Credits One Day Volume Reaches $13,019.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and approximately $13,019.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

