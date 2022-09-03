Lead Wallet Market Capitalization Reaches $245,701.57 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $245,701.57 and approximately $239.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.00827847 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001659 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002359 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00834454 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015634 BTC.
Lead Wallet Profile
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io.
Lead Wallet Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.