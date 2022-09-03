Lethean (LTHN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Lethean has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $92,447.80 and $2.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,732.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.87 or 0.07859398 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00026497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00163396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00308233 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.13 or 0.00775999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.69 or 0.00596413 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001168 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

