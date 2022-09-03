Lever Token Price Tops $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (LEV)

Lever Token (LEV) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Lever Token has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lever Token has a market capitalization of $81,796.01 and approximately $10,315.00 worth of Lever Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lever Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,770.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00132171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034457 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022257 BTC.

About Lever Token

Lever Token (LEV) is a coin. Lever Token’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io.

Lever Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Leverj is a decentralized leveraged crypto exchange that provides solutions to the inherent risks seen in centralized trading platforms. Leverj provides decentralized identity to avoid identity leaks and multi-signature accounts to provide complete user control over account funds. LEV is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token and it is the primary token in Leverj's two-level token system. The LEV token represents a license to transact on the platform proportional to the percentage ownership of the token supply. The second token, FEE, can be generated by LEV token holders by freezing the LEV token in a smart contract for a fixed duration, allowing them to trade on the Leverj platform without having to pay fees in ETH. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lever Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lever Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lever Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

