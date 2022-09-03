Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) versus Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Financial Survey

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Leidos and Light & Wonder, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 4 4 0 2.50 Light & Wonder 1 0 1 0 2.00

Leidos currently has a consensus target price of $112.13, suggesting a potential upside of 19.65%. Light & Wonder has a consensus target price of $52.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.02%. Given Leidos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leidos is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $13.74 billion 0.93 $753.00 million $5.15 18.20 Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.05 $371.00 million $37.66 1.23

This table compares Leidos and Light & Wonder’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Light & Wonder. Light & Wonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leidos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.2% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Leidos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 5.15% 22.18% 7.01% Light & Wonder 156.19% -5.63% 1.02%

Volatility and Risk

Leidos has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leidos beats Light & Wonder on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection and automation services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including health information management, managed health, digital transformation, and life sciences research and development services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

