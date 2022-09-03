LikeCoin (LIKE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,399.00

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $1,399.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,819.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034474 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022203 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,144,056,626 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

