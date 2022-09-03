Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Limbach has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 1,694.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 170,383 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,060,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the first quarter worth $246,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

