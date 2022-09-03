Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider Sells £299,305.22 in Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) insider John Stephen Ions sold 32,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 929 ($11.23), for a total value of £299,305.22 ($361,654.45).

Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of LON LIO opened at GBX 844 ($10.20) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £548.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 954.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 822 ($9.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,560.05 ($30.93).

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.60) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 5.06%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Liontrust Asset Management

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

(Get Rating)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Featured Articles

