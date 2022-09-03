Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 48.81% from the company’s previous close.

LQDA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia Stock Up 20.6 %

LQDA stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.34. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,000. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 518,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.