Litecoin Cash Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $205.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.00974179 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,791.05 or 0.99805766 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 765,219,481 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

