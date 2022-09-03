Lith Token Trading 13% Higher This Week (LITx)

Lith Token (LITx) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Lith Token has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $41,398.00 worth of Lith Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lith Token has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Lith Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.
Lith Token Profile
Lith Token’s total supply is 5,417,770,823 coins and its circulating supply is 4,002,559,632 coins. Lith Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
