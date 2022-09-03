Loom Network Market Capitalization Tops $60.29 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $60.29 million and $7.97 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

