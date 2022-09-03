Loser Coin (LOWB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $521,392.00

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $521,392.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00474662 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015447 BTC.
About Loser Coin
Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.
Loser Coin Coin Trading
