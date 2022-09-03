LuaSwap (LUA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $1,082.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LuaSwap

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,812,589 coins and its circulating supply is 183,469,320 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

LuaSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

