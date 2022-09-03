Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $383.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $407.57.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 6.7 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $314.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

