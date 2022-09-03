Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,126,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $53.00 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSGE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

