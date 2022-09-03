MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.60 Million

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $131,055.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00005900 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00449672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834908 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015463 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao.

MahaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

