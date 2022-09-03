Maker (MKR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $67.93 Million

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $740.57 or 0.03717477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $724.00 million and $67.93 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,921.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004386 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00131794 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034578 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00085552 BTC.
Maker Profile
Maker is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.
Buying and Selling Maker
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars.
