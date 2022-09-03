Maker (MKR) Price Down 2.8% This Week

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for $742.61 or 0.03744949 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $726.00 million and approximately $46.32 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maker has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,829.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022190 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.