MakiSwap (MAKI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $64,351.00

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. MakiSwap has a market cap of $192,639.66 and $64,351.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00467454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00836899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015603 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

