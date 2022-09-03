MakiSwap (MAKI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $64,351.00

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. MakiSwap has a market cap of $192,639.66 and $64,351.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00467454 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00836899 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015603 BTC.
About MakiSwap
MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.
Buying and Selling MakiSwap
