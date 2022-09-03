Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Receives $18.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mandiant

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mandiant in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mandiant in the second quarter valued at $27,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Mandiant in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mandiant in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant Price Performance

MNDT stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.83. Mandiant has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.18 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mandiant will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

