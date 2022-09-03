Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mannatech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.